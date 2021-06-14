DM21060537a.jpg. South Of England Show 2021. Heavy horses on show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201559008

21 pictures from the South of England Show as event returns to celebrate countryside

An Ardingly showground was home to a three-day event at the weekend which showcased and celebrated the great British outdoors.

By Carly-May Kavanagh
Monday, 14th June 2021, 9:52 am

The long-awaited South of England Show ran from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, and went back to its roots with agriculture, country pursuits and connecting with the countryside and its industries at the core of the show. While some fan favourites couldn’t take place due to Covid-19 regulations, including livestock competing and equine showing, much anticipated parts of the show remained, including showjumping, heavy horses and displays of the best British livestock.

1.

DM21060518a.jpg. South Of England Show 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201034008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Buy photo

2.

DM21060516a.jpg. South Of England Show 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201024008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Buy photo

3.

DM21060512a.jpg. South Of England Show 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201014008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Buy photo

4.

DM21060507a.jpg. South Of England Show 2021. Mari Wilson from Valais Blacknose Sheep Kent. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201003008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5