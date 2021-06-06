21 pictures of weekend sun fun on Hastings and St Leonards beaches
People flocked to the beaches in Hastings and St Leonards today (Sunday, June 6) to enjoy the summer weather.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 2:43 pm
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:25 am
Scores relaxed on the beach and walked along the promenade to make the most of the warm weather before schools head back after the half-term break.
Hastings and St Leonards and the rest of Sussex are expected to see temperatures reach 23°C throughout the day, according to the Met Office.
The current warm weather comes after a prolonged period of cold conditions throughout April and most of last month.
