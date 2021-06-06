People enjoying the sun on St Leonards seafront, June 6 2021. SUS-210606-141944001

21 pictures of weekend sun fun on Hastings and St Leonards beaches

People flocked to the beaches in Hastings and St Leonards today (Sunday, June 6) to enjoy the summer weather.

By Richard Gladstone
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 2:43 pm
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:25 am

Scores relaxed on the beach and walked along the promenade to make the most of the warm weather before schools head back after the half-term break.

Hastings and St Leonards and the rest of Sussex are expected to see temperatures reach 23°C throughout the day, according to the Met Office.

The current warm weather comes after a prolonged period of cold conditions throughout April and most of last month.

1.

People enjoying the sun on St Leonards seafront, June 6 2021. SUS-210606-141958001

Buy photo

2.

People enjoying the sun on St Leonards seafront, June 6 2021. SUS-210606-142011001

Buy photo

3.

People enjoying the sun on St Leonards seafront, June 6 2021. SUS-210606-142027001

Buy photo

4.

People enjoying the sun on St Leonards seafront, June 6 2021. SUS-210606-142147001

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6