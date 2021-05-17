44 pictures from Hastings as restrictions are lifted

The latest easing of restrictions saw museums, theatres, cinemas, hotels, hostels and B&Bs reopen.

Six people, or two households, are now allowed to meet indoors and people can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors.

With May’s miserable weather continuing, many people in Hastings made the most of being allowed to sit indoors in pubs, restaurants, cafés and bars.

People are also now allowed to hug close friends and family, but have been warned to remain cautious when doing so.

Our photographer was in the town to meet some of you today – the first day the rules were eased. Thank you to everyone who stopped to say hello!

People enjoying being able to meet up inside pubs, cafes and restaurants again after the easing of lockdown restrictions on May 17. Photos taken in Hastings. Stade

St Mary in the Castle

St Mary in the Castle

The Cutter