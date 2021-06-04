People enjoying the bank holiday weekend on May 30 in Hastings. SUS-210531-070659001

57 pictures from Hastings as people enjoy the sunny weather

Hastings was back to its picturesque best as people returned to the town to enjoy the sunny bank holiday weekend.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:35 pm

Temperatures soared to 24 degrees across parts of the county and, with some restrictions eased, people enjoyed a day out at the beach, bars, restaurants and on Hastings Pier.

Our photographer was in the town on Sunday (May 30) to meet some of you. Thank you to everyone who stopped to say hello!

1.

People enjoying the bank holiday weekend on May 30 in Hastings. SUS-210531-070859001

Buy photo

2.

People enjoying the bank holiday weekend on May 30 in Hastings. SUS-210531-070846001

Buy photo

3.

People enjoying the bank holiday weekend on May 30 in Hastings. SUS-210531-070832001

Buy photo

4.

People enjoying the bank holiday weekend on May 30 in Hastings. SUS-210531-070819001

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 14