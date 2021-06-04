57 pictures from Hastings as people enjoy the sunny weather
Hastings was back to its picturesque best as people returned to the town to enjoy the sunny bank holiday weekend.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:35 pm
Temperatures soared to 24 degrees across parts of the county and, with some restrictions eased, people enjoyed a day out at the beach, bars, restaurants and on Hastings Pier.
Our photographer was in the town on Sunday (May 30) to meet some of you. Thank you to everyone who stopped to say hello!
Page 1 of 14