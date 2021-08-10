A-level results: Bexhill College sees another year of top grades

Bexhill College SUS-200818-130003001

The college said the overall pass rates for both the A-levels and Level 3 vocational courses were outstanding and well-deserved, especially with the impact the pandemic has had on students’ education.

Indications show that the pass rate for A-level is 99.5 per cent, with a total of 34 subjects achieving a 100 per cent pass rate, the college said.

It added that students completing the Level 3 Diploma courses, which are the equivalent to three A-levels, achieved a 100 per cent pass rate with a plentiful number of high grades too.

A spokesman said: “Numerous students achieved triple distinction stars which is equivalent to three A* grades at A-level. These results mean that students on these vocational courses have also been able to access courses at leading universities.

“Even with the disruptions and uncertainty that Covid-19 has brought both in this academic year and the last, students and staff have continued to work exceptionally hard to complete their studies in challenging circumstances.

“Students have had to be resilient and flexible to cope with changes between times when they have had to study fully online as well as migrating back into the classroom environment for different periods of the year. It is this dedication that we celebrate this week.

“Despite the restrictions of Covid, there have been innovative opportunities to extend students’ skills outside of the classroom over the year. Following the success of last year’s Virtual Creative Arts Exhibition, the Creative Arts department published another showcase this year of the high-quality work of students studying fine art, art and design, photography, textiles, graphic design and fashion.

“This year’s exhibition focused on the students’ interpretations of the world around them using a range of creative mediums. The performing arts students were able to present a summer production of The Secret Garden this year; a welcoming event taking place shortly after government restrictions for public events were relaxed. In addition, the college magazine, Bexclusive, won a prestigious national award.”

Karen Hucker, college principal, said: “Despite another year of things not running quite as expected, our students and staff have focused on ensuring that their education continued through this unpredictable period.