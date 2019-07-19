A week of Bexhill carnival fun begins

Bexhill Carnival Week kicks off on Saturday (July 20).

Organisers said the event, sponsored by Hastings Direct, J D Wetherspoons and Abbott & Abbott, promises seven days of family fun, culminating with the traditional procession on Saturday, July 27.

Events start with the crowning of this year’s Carnival Court, which will be on the Jubilee Lawns at 10.15am and part of the Great Gatsby event. Details of all other events are available via the website www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/events.

Party in the Park kicks off at 7pm on Friday, July 27. Those with tickets are welcome to bring along their own picnic (no glass bottles) and chairs to The Polegrove to see the live bands perform, before the grand finale fireworks at 10pm. All monies raised on the night will support the carnival charity partners 2019.

Residents should be aware of rolling road closures for next Saturday’s carnival procession.

Turkey Road will be closed from 11am on July 27, except for floats, ahead of the procession starting at 1pm.

The route will start from Turkey Road and finish at The Polegrove at around 3.30pm. Everyone can enjoy free entry to the fun fair, side shows and stalls at The Polegrove.

Nim Whitmarsh, Bexhill Carnival chairman, said: “We are looking forward to another great week, concluding with the procession, and even though addition work has been required this year, we are confident that there is something for all throughout the week.

“The weather forecast looks good so we encourage the community of Bexhill to come out and support us.”

This year the carnival has adopted Warming up the Homeless and 4x4 Response as its charity partners, with the procession street collection going directly to support the work of these charities.

