The council said it is waiting to hear further information from the government on how a resettlement scheme will work but is ‘ready to support refugees who arrive in need of safe and secure homes’.

The scheme, which is already being implemented in the UK, will work to assist a small number of Afghans who worked with British and NATO forces in Afghanistan and wish to settle in the UK.

The decision to use private rented accommodation rather than social housing is in line with previous resettlement schemes, the council added.

Hastings Borough Council said it will work with The Refugee Buddy Project: Hastings, Rother & Wealden as it rehomes Afghan refugees SUS-210223-120806001

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for housing, said: “The situation in Afghanistan is frightening and as a council we will do all we can to help support those who need our help to escape such a horrific situation.

“Hastings has a proud record of supporting refugees who are in need of safety and security. We have Syrian refugee families settled within the town, through a Vulnerable Person’s Resettlement programme, and we are waiting for our first family to arrive through the Afghan Relocation Scheme. This programme is already being implemented and assists a small number of Afghans who had been working with British and NATO forces in Afghanistan who wished to settle in the UK.

“Through these previous schemes we know what works, so we will be working with community groups including The Refugee Buddy Project, the Links Project and Hastings Community of Sanctuary to ensure this new programme is successful.”

The council will be looking for accommodation for families as part of the programme. If you have a home that could be suitable, please email [email protected]