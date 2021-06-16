The German-based discount supermarket chain has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

The areas in East Sussex where it is now looking for sites include Bexhill, Hastings, Eastbourne and Newhaven.

This would be in addition to the current stores in Rye Road, Hastings, the new store in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, which opened in September 2020, and its supermarket in London Road, Bexhill.

Aldi is looking to open additional supermarkets in Hastings and Bexhill. Picture taken at the Aldi at the Bulverhythe Retail Park, Bexhill Road. SUS-200917-091203001

Aldi previously announced plans to open additional stores in Hastings and Bexhill in 2020 but is now looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in East Sussex are:

– Bexhill

– Brighton

– Crowborough

– Eastbourne

– Hailsham

– Hastings

– Newhaven

– Peacehaven

– Portslade