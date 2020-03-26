Amazing picture of rare white stork in flight over Hastings

We may be lock down as of this week but this beautiful rare white stork was still flying free in the Combe Valley Park nature reserve between Hastings and Bexhill.

The bird was first spotted and photographed last week by St Leonards resident Sid Saunders.

Now Bexhill photographer Jeff Penfold has captured the bird in full flight. Jeff said: “I managed to get out into the countryside with my camera last weekend, keeping clear of other people in the Combe Valley Park and was lucky enough to capture some in-flight shots.”

The birds are making a come-back for the first time in several hundred years thanks to the White Stork Project which has seen a group of private landowners and nature conservation organisations are working together to help the white stork return home to South East England.