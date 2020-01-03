Anger as defibrillator is stolen from Collington station

A replacement defibrillator has been delivered to Collington station after the original piece of equipment was stolen.

Ashan Jeeawon, an independent councillor on Rother District Council, spotted the theft on Thursday (January 2).

He said: “I was really angry and upset to see that the defibrillator at Collington has been stolen.

“Do these people that take them realise someone could lose their life without this emergency equipment being available?

“A close friend survived a heart attack, largely due to having one of these machines nearby and available.”

Mr Jeeawon said a note below the stolen piece of equipment showed Southern Railway was aware of the incident.

The note read: “We are aware this has been stolen. Please bear with us whilst a new one arrives.”

On Friday (January 3), a spokesman for Southern said a replacement has been delivered and is now being fitted.

Patrick Clements, head of safety and environment infrastructure at Govia Thameslink Railway which runs the Southern service, said: “We installed this defibrillator with the Sussex Heart Charity to save the lives of our passengers and people in the community we serve.”

In response to the theft, Mr Clements added: “Stealing something so important is deplorable.”