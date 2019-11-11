Appeal launched to provide memorial seat for Hastings Old Town Carnival stalwart Robert Morgan

An appeal has been launched to raise £1,000 for a seat in memory of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week stalwart Robert Morgan.

Robert who is best remembered for creating the famous Morgan’s Train carnival float which led the procession, passed away on August 6, aged 83.

He was chairman of Hastings Old Town Carnival Association up until 2015 and his involvement with carnival, along with his sister Di, stretched back for 25 years.

SEE ALSO: Take a look inside newly re-opened Hastings pub

The plan for the seat was the idea of local people Garry Fellows and Jayne White.

Garry said: “I worked alongside many others to help Robert achieve his aim of a procession the town could be proud of.

“Robert was a modest man who never realised what he achieved so Jayne and myself are trying to raise money to provide a memorial seat on the Stade to full recognise his commitment to the town.

“Hastings Borough Council have approved this and so far we have raised £450.

“There are hundreds of people who knew him and hopefully they will donate what they can afford, no amount too small, to honour his and Di’s memory.

“Let’s show that Hastings really does appreciate all they did for the town.

The Morgan Train, a float designed to look like a steam locomotive, went to various carnivals and fetes all over the country in aid of charity from 1990 to 2003.

Robert was born in Victoria Avenue, Hastings, in 1936.

He started work aged 15 at the family business, R E Morgan and Son builders merchants.

Robert later did National Service in 1954, being stationed in Malaya and Singapore. He was demobbed later that year.

Robert and his wife, Margaret tied the knot in 1961 and continued to work for the family building firm.

His son, Andrew, said: “Dad was always into making things and building something. That all stemmed from him being given a Meccano set when he was a child. He started making motorised go-karts in the early 1970s. The Morgan Train came about when he was on holiday in Bridport with his wife. They saw a toy train in Woolworths and she said that would make a good float so Dad set about making a replica of it.

If you would like to donate, email Garry Fellows on g7ghp@sky.com. See also: Do we need a seagull cull in Hastings and Rother?

See also: Pensioner who assaulted a woman is banned from Hastings Old Town pub