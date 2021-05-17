Appeal launched to trace the descendants of Hastings suffragettes

It has come from the local group Women’s Voice, who are involved in an exciting new local history project in Hastings.

If there are local families whose grandmothers, great grandmothers, or other relatives were active in the local women’s suffrage campaign, then Women’s Voice would like to hear from them because their stories can feed into a new project, funded by Historic England, which is uncovering the history of the Trinity Triangle Heritage Action Zone. in Hastings town centre

Ann Kramer, chair of Women’s Voice explained: “Women’s Voice is very excited to be part of this project. We are particularly interested in finding out more about the women – and some men – who were active in the local campaign to gain votes for women.

Hastings Suffragettes campaigning SUS-210423-142256001

“The Trinity Triangle is particularly important because the local branch of the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) had their headquarters in Trinity Street.

“The WSPU were the militants and we know the headquarters was a hive of activity.

“We also have a photo of women assembling outside the headquarters before starting a procession.

“A lot of big names from the movement, such as Emmeline Pankhurst, came to Hastings but we want to know more about the local activists – who they were, where they lived and whether they were militant suffragettes or law-abiding suffragists.

“For this reason we are putting this call out and inviting descendants of those wonderful activists to get in touch with us with any stories, photos or other memorabilia that they may have sitting in the attics or in photo albums.

“The information we uncover will form the basis of an exhibition and will help to raise the profile of and interest in the Trinity Triangle.”

If one of your ancestors took part in the local women’s suffrage campaign, do please contact Women’s Voice on [email protected] or via phone 07904777476.