Appeal to find dog stolen from Hastings

The English bull terrier was taken from the St Leonards area two weeks ago and the last sighting was in the Rye and Camber area.

Owner Tahir has reported the theft to police and is desperate to get Chico back.

DogLost, a national community of thousands of dog owners and volunteers is supporting the effort to find Chico and return him to his owner, They have put posters up throughout the area.

Stolen dog Chico SUS-210705-084812001