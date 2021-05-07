Appeal to find dog stolen from Hastings
An appeal has been launched to find much loved pet dog Chico.
Friday, 7th May 2021, 10:11 am
The English bull terrier was taken from the St Leonards area two weeks ago and the last sighting was in the Rye and Camber area.
Owner Tahir has reported the theft to police and is desperate to get Chico back.
DogLost, a national community of thousands of dog owners and volunteers is supporting the effort to find Chico and return him to his owner, They have put posters up throughout the area.
If you think you know where Chico might be, call 07365 901421 or contact Sussex Police.