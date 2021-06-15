Ark Alexandra Academy said seven year 11 students, based at the former William Parker campus, in Park Avenue, have all tested positive for the virus.

A staff member had a positive lateral flow test but has since tested negative in their PCR test, the school confirmed.

All close contacts of the students have been told to isolate at home for ten days.

Ark Alexandra Academy. Picture: Google SUS-200123-135557001

The year 11 bubble has been closed with immediate effect, with all students in that year group told to isolate for ten days as well.

In a letter to parents and carers, the school said: “We were advised over the weekend that some year 11 students had tested positive for Covid.

“This morning, we now have seven confirmed year 11 Covid positive results and one staff member. We have, separately, contacted staff and students who identify as close contact, and they are self-isolating for 10 days.

“We have taken the advice from the local health protection team to close the year 11 bubble with immediate effect and ask that all year 11 students self-isolate for 10 days.”

Liam Collins, Principal at Ark Alexandra, said: “We have written to the parent community as we have seven confirmed Covid-19 cases in Year 11. We have taken advice from Public Health England and the local Health Protection Team to close the Year 11 bubble with immediate effect for 10 days.

“No members of staff have tested positive (one staff member had a positive lateral flow test but has since tested negative following their PCR test), but those who were identified as ‘close contact’ are self-isolating for 10 days.

“The school acted quickly because students and staff continue to test, using the lateral flow tests every 3 to 5 days. Social distancing within school remains, and masks are being worn in communal areas such as corridors. The school follows all the guidance and regularly communicates with staff, students and families on reducing the risk of transmitting Covid-19, which remains our priority.”