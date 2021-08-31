Audi A3 damaged while parked at Battle railway station
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged while it was parked at Battle railway station.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:26 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:27 pm
A man was seen on CCTV approaching the black Audi A3 and kicking the wing mirror, which was then removed and placed in a bag held by another person, police said. The side of the car was also keyed.
The suspect was later seen taking the wing mirror out of the bag on the station platform, according to police. The incident happened at around 10.40pm on Tuesday, July 13.
Officers investigating the matter believe the person pictured could help with their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him or who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 17 of 14/07.