Awards for Hastings and Ninfield schools for success in literary scheme

Two schools have won awards in recognition of their success with a schools literacy scheme.

Ninfield School won the Buster’s Book Club Best Newcomer award, and Laura Renesto, of Baird Primary Academy in Hastings, won the Best Staff Champion award.

The awards were presented at the Jurys Inn Waterfront Hotel in Brighton.

Run by educational charity Inspire Schools, Buster’s Book Club uses competitions and other incentives to encourage primary school pupils to spend more time reading for pleasure at home.

Prizes include celebrity storytime visits, and tickets to visitor and leisure attractions such as Summerfields Leisure Centre and Source Park BMX centre.

Kay Devine, Buster’s Book Club coordinator, said: “Many, many congratulations to both schools. They thoroughly deserve this recognition for the commitment and enthusiasm they have shown in embracing Buster’s. They have recorded impressive numbers of reading minutes with the club, and I am sure this is having a significant impact on their pupils’ literacy performance.”

Pupils from Ninfield School will soon be treated to a storytime session with children’s author Vashti Hardy, creator of the Brightstorm and Wildspark books.

To find out more or to register, visit www.bustersbookclub.co.uk or call 0844 264 0292.

In other news:

Hastings urged to ‘Drop Everything and Read’.

Trust set up in Bexhill boy’s memory helps revamp children’s ward at Conquest Hospital, St Leonards.

Hastings Police investigating after bogus officer forces couple to withdraw £13,000.