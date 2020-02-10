Battle announced as a finalist in the Britain in Bloom awards

The efforts of Battle toward the upkeep of its gardens and green spaces has been rewarded with the town officially accepted into the 2020 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

Cllr Glenna Favell, Chairman of Battle Town Council said, “I feel thrilled, privileged and daunted in equal measure.

“For many years Battle’s beautifully blooming gardens, town centre and cemetery have received a great deal of positive attention, making it a great achievement to represent the local region in this prestigious competition as part of the small towns category.

“There are a growing number of gardening groups across the country, with many recognising the value of green spaces not only to residents but also the planet. Beautiful Battle’s green-fingered enthusiasts work hard to design and nurture some incredible outdoor spaces, and Battle’s residents are now eagerly waiting for their latest efforts to come to fruition.”

The RHS Britain in Bloom competition is now in its 56th year, and Battle will be one of 70 finalists who will pulling out all the stops in the hope of winning a prestigious award for the town.

Marilyn Waughman, Chairman of Beautiful Battle added, “What a compliment to everyone’s hard work. This is a brilliant news for the Town”.

