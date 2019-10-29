Battle Bonfire: Everything you need to know about 2019 event

The streets of Battle will be a blaze of fire and glory on Saturday night (November 2) as the annual bonfire celebrations return.

A maroon will signal the start of proceedings at 6am before the arrival of ‘The Oldest Guy in the World’ on the Abbey Green at 10am, accompanied by church bells, Saxon Warriors and the children’s procession.

Battel Bonfire Boyes’ (BBB) president will judge the Children’s Guy and Fancy Dress Competition on the Abbey Green at 10.30am.

The main event gets underway at 7.45pm, with a maroon signalling the departure of the procession from Market Road.

It will then snake down the High Street and Lower Lake to Station Approach, before turning and returning to Abbey Green. BBB will enter the Abbey Gatehouse to keep the traditional involvement of Battle Abbey within the celebrations.

Having turned within the Abbey, BBB and visiting societies will make their way back up the High Street where they will turn and re-torch at the roundabout.

The procession will then return to the Abbey Green, where the bonfire will be lit to the traditional cry and the firework display will begin.

Road closures will be in place from 6pm until midnight on Powdermill Lane, High Street, Market Road, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Battle Hill and Station Approach.

There is strictly no parking along the procession route and any cars left will be removed and kept overnight at the car owner’s expense. There is no dedicated parking for the event.

BBB advise visitors not to gather around the Abbey Green to view the fireworks, but to move to the top of the High Street and view the display from the comfort of the car park in Market Road.

Battle Bonfire is a traditional event and is not deemed suitable for young children or those with a nervous disposition.

BBB ask guests to ensure they carry any medical supplies they require such as asthma inhalers, and follow all marshal instructions.

Visitors must not bring their own fireworks, and organisers advise that due to crowd numbers, the event is not suitable for pushchairs.

For more information about the event, including further safety information, visit the website at https://www.battelbonfire.co.uk/.