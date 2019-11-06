Battle cake decorator wins gold awards at international competition

A Battle baker has won two gold awards at an international cake decorating competition.

Trudy Smith, owner of The Chain Lane Cake Co, was recognised at the prestigious Cake International contest, held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham over the weekend.

Trudy's Toto cake

The sugarcraft and cake decorating showcase attracts some of the world’s best cake artists, all looking to impress a panel of judges.

Trudy did exactly that with both of her entries.

The first was a wedding cake inside a well-crafted water lily, which won gold in the ‘Colourful Wedding Cake of Four or More Tiers’ category.

Her second creation – a cake depicting Toto the dog from Wizard of Oz – won gold in the ‘Cake Collaboration’, where it was part of a scene from the movie put together by a team of up to 20 people.

The Wizard of Oz themed cake collaboration that won Trudy another gold award

She said: “Cake International at the NEC is the biggest cake competition in the world and it had over 1,800 entries this year. I’m over the moon to have been awarded gold for both my entries.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting it but it means a huge amount to me.”

Trudy says the cake depicting Toto in a basket took three days to make and fortunately turned out well on the first attempt.

The wedding cake, however, took a little longer to perfect.

She said: “It took more than one go because I am a perfectionist, and it had to be good to enter the biggest cake competition in the world.

“For the wedding one, I wanted it to be exotic looking. It featured pinks and turquoises on different layers.”

Each competitor starts with 100 points for their creations, which can then be marked down for any imperfections. There are five categories within the point score system, including overall design concept, and degree of difficulty.

This was Trudy’s fourth time entering the event – she previously won silver in 2016, one gold in 2017 and a bronze in London earlier this year.

She said she was nervous during the most recent show, adding: “No matter how many times you walk into that hall, you still feel sick.”

However, when she saw she had won double gold this year, she was “very emotional” and “in a daze”, she added.

The Battle business owner has been baking since her children were born, and has learnt through Debbie Brown cake books and by following YouTube tutorials.

She opened The Chain Lane Cake Co, in Chain Lane, Battle, in May 2013, crafting handmade cakes for a variety of customers and occasions.

More information about the business can be found at https://www.facebook.com/TheChainLaneCakeCo/.

More information about the Cake International contest can be found at https://www.cakeinternational.co.uk/.

Words by Sophia Andersson-Gylden.