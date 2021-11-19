Battle Christmas Tree Festival dates

Sue Blackman said: “This fantastic event is full of traditional Christmas sparkle, with its many decorated trees, stalls stacked with Christmas goodies, and live events and refreshments.

Entry is free, but you can buy a programme for £2 to vote for your favourite Christmas tree, All money will be donated to charities, including Warming Up The Homeless and the Salvation Army.

There is an Advent Carol Service on Sunday 28, at 6pm and a coffee morning on December 4, The winning tree will be announced at the 9.30am service on Sunday December 5. Late Night Shopping on Thursday December 6, from 6pm-8pm is the last chance to view the trees. Stalls and refreshments are only available on the first weekend, November 27 and 28.