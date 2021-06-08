Be a superhero and take part in the Hastings Y-Front Run to raise awareness of male cancer

The event, which takes place in September, was founded by Hastings woman Jo Brazier to raise awareness of male cancer and support charities such as St Michael’s Hospice, Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK.

In previous years the run has taken place at Alexandra Park but went virtual last year due to the pandemic.

This year, from September 1 - 30, people signing up to take part can run, walk, jog, or dance a 5km course of their choice and earn a new fabulous limited edition medal that has been selected especially for this year’s event. There are only 100 medals available.

Hastings Y Front Run 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190923-092209001

The Y-Fronts Run was first founded by Jo in 2013, as the first male focused campaign event in Hastings.

Over the years it has raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities.

Jo said: We are dedicated to providing opportunities for all men, young or old, to live a better life when facing cancer.”

Enthusiasm for the event led to the formation of the Junior Y-Front Run, which had its inaugural event at Silverdale Primary Academy.

Y-Front Run launch in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-210406-071112001

The 2021 run was launched this week by Jo and Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

It was decided to hold the event in the same way as last year to ensure that everyone is safe.

The event is open to everyone of all ages and you can sign up via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/virtual-5k-y-front-run-challenge-tickets-139682495103.

For further information about the event contact the team at: [email protected]