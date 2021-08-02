Beach remains closed following major St Leonards sewage leak

Southern Water were first sent to a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way on Wednesday night (July 28).

They remained in the area throughout Thursday, but on Friday there was a second serious sewage leak which affected beach huts and the beach.

As a result, the area was cordoned of and closed throughout the weekend. On Monday morning (August 2), Hastings Borough Council said Bulverhythe beach will remain closed ‘until further notice’.

The Environment Agency has also advised against swimming at Pelham and St Leonards beaches because of a risk of ‘reduced water quality due to sewage’ the council added.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “Southern Water contractors remain working on site at this time, and the beach at Bulverhythe remains closed to enable these works to be completed.

“It is also still advised not to swim at both Pelham and St Leonards’ beaches because of a risk of reduced water quality due to the sewage incident. We encourage the public to check the bathing forecast signage for water quality information, when the incident is over the signage will update automatically and advice against bathing will be lifted.”

Southern Water said an update is due soon.

More as we get it.

