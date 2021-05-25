Beautiful gardens in Hastings and Rother open to the public in Jne to support St Michael’s Hospice

Throughout June the following gardens will be opening in; Winchelsea Beach on Saturday 5th June, Bexhill Old Town on Tuesday 8th June, Pett on Tuesday 15th June, Rye on Tuesday 22nd June and Little Common and Cooden on Saturday 26th June.

Emma Baile, from the hospice, said: “If you’re looking for some garden inspiration or simply enjoy visiting beautiful gardens, why not pop along?”

For full details about this year’s Open Gardens, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or pick up an Open Garden booklet from the Hospice, numerous local businesses and garden centres throughout Hastings and Rother for just 50p.

St Michael's Hospice Open Gardens 2016 - 26 Winston Drive, Bexhill. SUS-160622-125536001

This year’s Open Garden season is very kindly sponsored by Crest House Care Home.

See also: These are the most dog friendly places in Sussex for a bite to eat