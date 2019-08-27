Bexhill 100's Classic and Custom Car Show: See the photos here
Hundreds of visitors got the chance to view over 400 eye-catching vehicles yesterday (Aug 26) as Bexhill 100 Motoring Club held its big annual Classic Car Show on the Polegrove, Bexhill.
This year marks the Club’s 20th birthday and they have set themselves a challenge to celebrate by attempting to raise £20,000 to provide equipment for Glyne Gap School and Charity for Kids (Rother) by the year 2020. Visitors at yesterday's show could also end up on TV because television presenter Mike Brewer was there filming.
1. Bexhill Classic Car Show. Photo by Sid Saunders.