Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

Bexhill 60s Revolution in pictures

Here is a gallery of photos taken at the 60s Revolution event on Saturday (July 13).

Photos by Simon Newbury, Sid Saunders and Derek Canty.

Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

1. Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury
other
Buy a Photo
Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

2. Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury
other
Buy a Photo
Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

3. Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury
other
Buy a Photo
Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

4. Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury

Bexhill 60s Revolution. Photo by Simon Newbury
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 14