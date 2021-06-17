Bexhill baby bags national award with winning smile

Ivy was chosen by readers from more than 15,000 entries.

Mum Lucy said: “We actually found out that she’d won on June 1, which was her birthday. “It’s made our year. And what a birthday present for Ivy.”

Ivy has spent most of her life in lockdown with Lucy, dad Aaron, 29, and brother Eddy, two, at home in Sidley.

Lucy said: “I know every parent thinks their baby is beautiful, but Ivy is just so cute and it’s like she knows it. She doesn’t stop smiling. Ivy is always so happy.

“She’s a complete dream of a baby, always dancing and just so cuddly with everyone. I never thought she would win. I obviously think she’s beautiful, but this is a complete surprise.”

Ivy loves long walks in her pram, swings in the park and playing ball in the garden with her big brother. But she doesn’t like getting dressed or when her mum leaves her. Lucy said: “I have to sneak out of the room if I go anywhere. She’s very attached to me.”

“This was massively due to the Bexhill community on a group called The Bexhill on sea group on Facebook. The post had hundreds of supporters each voting round. It was lovely that everyone got behind our little Bexhill baby to win the crown!”

Ivy’s parents plan to use the £1,000 prize money for a trip to a theme park.

Lucy said: “We might take the kids on holiday to Chessington World of Adventures Resort and stay the night there.”

They also hope to treat Ivy to more outings to a nearby farm, zoo and aquarium. They would like her to start swimming, too.