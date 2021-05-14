Bexhill B&Bs reveal holiday bookings as lockdown eases

But although this milestone has been welcomed by the hospitality industry, the experiences of Bexhill guest house owners and hoteliers has been mixed.

Katie Hawes and Sam Calver took over Seaspray Rooms in Albert Road on April 9.

Katie says the business has seen an increase in the number of bookings as the reopening date approaches.

Sam Calver and Katie Hawes outside Rocksalt/Seaspray Rooms, Bexhill. SUS-210513-111621001

She said: “We have seen a surge in bookings and enquiries and we are nearly fully booked every weekend until September with the odd rooms available, which we are so pleased about.

“We feel really positive and excited for the full opening and feel we are ready to welcome guests back to enjoy our beautiful seaside town again.”

However, the owners of the Buenos Aires Guest House in Albany Road had a different experience.

Andy and Rachel Keevil said: “We have been a little disappointed with the small number of bookings we have received so far for the next few months, the only people who have booked are regular guests coming down to see family they haven’t seen for ages.

Andy and Rachel Keevil outside Buenos Aires Guest House, Bexhill. SUS-210513-111646001

“We have a few other bookings but not as many as I thought we would get.”

Mr Keevil added: “I do believe that people will book last minute just in case restrictions change, and once events that were postponed are rescheduled then the bookings will increase.

“I am optimistic for the future when things at the De La Warr and other events start up again.”