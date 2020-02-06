Bexhill blindness charity raises nearly £500 with annual quiz

A Bexhill charity which offers a home visiting scheme for the visually impaired has raised nearly £500 with its yearly quiz.

68 supporters of the Bexhill based charity Homecall turned out to attend the quiz night, putting their brains to the test against quiz master Chris Cox and his challenging questions.

The quiz night, which took place on January 31 at Christchruch Methodist Hall, also featured a raffle, with members donating prizes and digging deep to help support Homecall’s ongoing efforts to provide for Bexhill’s visually impaired community.

Claire Prime, scheme manager for Homecall, said she was “extremely grateful” to volunteers who donated and took part in the quiz night, adding: “Without your ongoing support, events such as The Homecall Quiz would not happen.”

Organisers also thanked Barry Turnwell for the use of the church hall, Chris Cox, the quiz master, and all the volunteers who arrived early to help prepare the hall.

Homecall, which has organised the event for 13 years, maintains a list of 50 to 60 volunteer visitors who help support a similarly sized list of visually impaired clients. Alongside helping them maintain their independence, the volunteer workers keep their clients company, relieving social isolation through the long, sometimes lonely, winter months.

To find out more about Homecall and the services they offer, visit their website Homecall.uk.com

Alternatively, visit their Facebook page or email leah.homecall@gmail.com