Bexhill Carnival Dog Show postponed due to hot weather

The popular dog show due to take place this evening (Wednesday, July 24) as part of the Bexhill Carnival celebrations has been postponed.

The annual Carnival Dog Show was due to be held at The Polegrove from 6.30pm this evening but, due to high temperatures, the carnival committee has made the decision to postpone the event.

A statement posted on the event’s social media said: “The carnival committee, in consultation with a local vet, have taken the decision to postpone tonight’s dog show.

“It has been decided that even with the weather looking to cool slightly and the provisions of shade and water stations we had put in place, we didn’t feel the conditions were right for the dog show to go ahead.

“We will try and fit in the dog show in another day when the weather is cooler. Please keep your eyes out for more information.”

Upcoming Bexhill Carnival events include a Carnival Bootsale on The Polegrove tomorrow (Thursday) from 5pm and Party in the Park from 6.30pm on Friday (July 26).

The Carnival Procession will take place on Saturday (July 27), setting off from Turkey Road at 1pm and making its way through Bexhill before ending at The Polegrove around 3.30pm.

For more information, visit www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk.