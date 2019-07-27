Bexhill carnival procession cancelled

Today’s Bexhill carnival procession has been cancelled.

The committee announced on its Facebook page that the event was not running due to bad weather.

A statement on its page said: “We are extremely disappointed to announce that for the first time in many, many years we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the carnival procession and events in the arena.

“We have to consider the health and safety of all entrants and performers.

“Apologies for the disappointment. The carnival committee are truly gutted.

“Pebsham Community Centre are kindly putting on a carnival party for anyone who would like to attend from 2pm.