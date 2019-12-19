Bexhill celebrates 25 years of Fairtrade status

Bexhill is marking 25 years of the Fairtrade movement.

The town’s mayor, Kathy Harmer, and Rother District Council chairman, Councillor Terry Byrne, joined with members of Bexhill Fairtrade Town Committee and members of some of the original founder organisations, to hoist the Fairtrade flag outside the town hall.

Jack Doherty, chairman of Bexhill Fairtrade Town Committee, said: “Bexhill Fairtrade Town is glad to start to celebrate the 25th birthday of the Fairtrade logo mark on the products. It has brought magnificent changes in the lives of the poorest farmers and other workers involved. It deals with more than 1,660,000 producers in 73 countries who provide us with delicious foods, treats, clothes, and fruits, infact more than 6,000 products.

“The mark became the standard guaranteeing the criteria are satisfied, namely a fair minimum price, no child labour, safe working conditions, and developing a sustainable environment. This Fairtrade system was set up by organisations such as Christian Aid, Cafod, WI, Oxfam, WDM/GJN.

“Rother District Council passed a policy statement to support this economic vision in 2006, which was essential to achieving Fairtrade Town status in 2007. Bexhill mayor Kathy Harmer and Rother chairman Terry Byrne joined with members of our committee, as well as members of some of the original founder organisations to promote the occasion with confidence for further growth in our generous ethical community. If more parish councils register their active support and use of Fairtrade products we could achieve Fairtrade Council status. Rye is also a Fairtrade Town.

“It coincided with international Soil Day. More than 52 per cent of Fairtrade products are organic as part of healthy sustainable conditions.”

In other news:

Man jailed for corrosive fluid attack in Bexhill town centre.

Bexhill warned to expect five days of heavy rain.

Rare condition means Bexhill student faints every time she stands.