Bexhill centre given new lease of life thanks to community project

A community centre in Bexhill has been given a new lease of life thanks to 11 volunteers from the Build Yourself project.

The dedicated group have helped to modernise and brighten Pebsham Community Centre, in Seabourne Road.

The building has been given a vibrant colour scheme and the hardworking team also sanded and filled walls.

Build Yourself is a community project which is run by Fresh Visions, the charity hosted and supported by housing association Optivo.

The project gives low waged and unemployed 18-24 year olds in East Sussex an opportunity to develop career based skills.

Participants are given guidance by a professional painter and decorator, and there’s even help and support to gain a CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme) card for those interested in working as a labourer.

A celebration event was held at the centre on Wednesday (June 5) where the group were presented with toolkits and vouchers in front of their family and friends. They were also joined by Cllr Jay Brewerton and Bexhill mayor Cllr Kathy Harmer.

Hannah King, project officer at Optivo, said: “It’s been amazing to see the transformation within the centre, but that’s not the only thing which has changed in the last few weeks.

“We’ve seen a group of 11 people develop new skills and massively grow in confidence.

“A whole world of opportunities has opened up to them and it’ll be great to see their new transferable skills taken into employment.”