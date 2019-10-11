Bexhill charity launches new base

Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman, and the town’s mayor, Cllr Kathy Harmer opened the new base for the conservation charity Bexhill Heritage last Friday (October 4).

It has set up a new hub in Devonshire Road to provide more information about its projects and events.

Chairman Raymond Konyn said: “We’re always keen to welcome new members. Currently we’re supporting Rother District Council with the restoration of Bexhill’s seafront shelters. People with woodworking or basic painting and decorating skills are always needed for this and our other projects. We’re also looking for administrators and front of-house volunteers who can help promote our charity’s growth and further development. Pop into our shop, have a chat and find out how you can help.”

The charity’s new base is also doubling up as Bexhill’s Tourist Information Point.

Vice-chairman, Steve Johnson, said: “Bexhill’s got so much to offer. We’re hoping an information point in the town’s main shopping street will help everyone find out about what’s going on in the Bexhill area. Although this is a temporary base for us, we’re hoping to relocate to longer-term premises and plan to continue offering a tourist information service in partnership with Rother District Council.”

Mr Merriman said: “It was a pleasure to be invited to the official launch of the Bexhill Heritage hub and Tourist Information Service in Devonshire Road. It was great to see so many residents keen to support their aim of enhancing and preserving the town’s heritage. I’m passionate about Bexhill and I want it to be a town that delivers for everyone, moving with the times to deliver new development opportunities while retaining its history and character.”

For further information about Bexhill Heritage and the Tourist Information Point contact Steve Johnson on 07790 632698.

