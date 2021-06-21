Bexhill College confirms another Covid case
Another person at Bexhill College has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a letter to students sent on Monday (June 21) the sixth form said ‘a member of the college community’ tested positive.
The individual is currently self isolating. Students and staff who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive have also been told to remain at home for a ten day isolation period.
This is the second confirmed case at Bexhill College in the past week. Last Monday (June 14) students were told a member of the college community had tested positive.
Today, in a letter, Bexhill College added: “We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
“The college remains open and you should continue to attend as normal if you remain well.”
There have been a number of positive cases at schools in colleges in the area in recent days.
St Leonards Academy confirmed a case last week, while Ark Alexandra closed its William Parker campus on Friday due to 28 members of staff being in isolation after to a Covid outbreak. The school reopened today.