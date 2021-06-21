Bexhill College confirms another Covid case

In a letter to students sent on Monday (June 21) the sixth form said ‘a member of the college community’ tested positive.

The individual is currently self isolating. Students and staff who were in close contact with the individual who tested positive have also been told to remain at home for a ten day isolation period.

This is the second confirmed case at Bexhill College in the past week. Last Monday (June 14) students were told a member of the college community had tested positive.

Bexhill College SUS-200818-130003001

Today, in a letter, Bexhill College added: “We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“The college remains open and you should continue to attend as normal if you remain well.”