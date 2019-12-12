Bexhill College staff praised by ambulance service for response to emergency incident

Staff at Bexhill College have been praised for helping to save a student who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed while playing football.

The ambulance service said it was called to the school at 2.45pm on Wednesday (December 11) to reports a person had collapsed during a football match.

Picture: Daniel Burton

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. The patient, who required resuscitation, was then airlifted to a London Hospital.

“We would like to thank the school staff who acted really quickly and everyone who assisted the patient prior to our arrival.”

A spokesman for Bexhill College said it was a young player from the opposition team who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch.

The spokesman added: “The quick actions of the Bexhill College staff who carried out CPR and used the defibrillator along with the quick arrival of the emergency services, saved the young person’s life.

“The emergency services arrived quickly and provided excellent care.

“They were also very complimentary about the quick thinking of the two college staff.

“The college wishes him a speedy recovery.”

The college confirmed the student was taken to hospital by air ambulance.