Bexhill community hub starts latest phase of renovation thanks to cash grants

A charity and community hub in Bexhill is undergoing its latest phase of renovation after receiving three charity grants.

The Pelham, in Holliers Hill, will be able to open the whole of the first floor for the community when the fourth phase of its development is complete. This will include a community work space with ‘hot desks’, a training room, and a sanctuary room for pastoral care and counselling.

The Pelham community hub, Bexhill SUS-190424-134629001

There will also be a kitchenette, a new floor for the ballroom, as well as more toilet facilities on the first floor.

Additionally, a platform lift is being installed to provide access to the upper floors of The Pelham so that as many people as possible can benefit from the activities and events happening there each week.

READ MORE:

• Charity to celebrate 70 years with free vintage event in Bexhill

• Bexhill to host event to celebrate the Swinging Sixties

• Boy, 14, convicted of administering hydrochloric acid to fellow pupil at East Sussex school

This latest project has been made possible through three successful bids from grant funders, and is due to be completed by the end of June.

Biffa Award – a multi-million pound fund that helps to build communities and transform lives through awarding grants to community and environmental projects across the UK – has pledged £75,000 towards this project.

The Pelham has also been successful with £29,975 from Rother District Council’s Community Grants Scheme, and a contribution from the NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group’s Health and Wellbeing Community Hub Project.

The Pelham delivers this initiative in Bexhill in partnership with Sussex Community Development Association at the Charter Centre. The Pelham CIO have now owned The Pelham Hotel since January 2012 and in January, celebrated four years of having the doors open again to local people.

The Pelham’s CEO, Ollie Jeffs, said: “This latest stage of development marks another exciting milestone in the life of The Pelham as a charity. Over the last four years The Pelham has grown substantially, forming many partnerships and friendships in the local community, and is now looking forward to developing again. This additional space will allow the provision of new opportunities and activities in Bexhill, through our own charitable initiatives, and our local partnerships.”

Gillian French, Biffa Award head of grants, said: “It’s fantastic that this historic building has been given a brand-new lease of life. The new space will mean more people can keep using this fantastic facility and continue attending the range of events, activities and groups that The Pelham hosts.”

Richard Watson, NHS Hastings and Rother CCG’s health inequalities programme manager, said: “This is a wonderful achievement, which will help The Pelham and its partners to provide a broader range of easily accessible activities for everyone in the area.

“Congratulations to everyone involved!”

Visit www.thepelham.co.uk for more information, or call 01424 576304.