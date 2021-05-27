Bexhill family pays tribute to ‘kind, loving and gentle’ Bailey Worsfold

Bailey Worsfold

Bailey Worsfold, who was in Year 8 at Bexhill Academy, passed away at home on Monday (May 24), the school confirmed.

In a statement released by the school, the student’s family said: “We would like to take the time to firstly say thank you for all the kind messages and support that have been written about Bailey. Bailey was a gorgeous, kind, loving and gentle boy and there are no words to describe the loss that we feel.

“We understand why and how people may be speculating around the circumstances of his death, but we just wanted it to be known that the police have found no evidence to support these rumours.

Floral tributes at Bexhill Academy May 25 2021. SUS-210525-123200001

“This is the most horrific time for us all as a family and we are reading messages of support privately and ask that, with this in mind, people are mindful of what is posted during this distressing time. The school has been very supportive to us and are also grieving for the loss of our beautiful boy.”

Catherine Davies, executive principal of Bexhill Academy, this week paid tribute to Bailey this week as well, saying he was a ‘very likeable young man who was quiet with a sweet-natured personality’.

She said the school is planning to do something after the half-term break to remember Bailey.

Tomorrow (Friday, May 28) the academy is holding a non-uniform day where students can wear ‘something colourful to celebrate the joy Bailey brought in his short life’, Ms Davies added.

Floral tributes at Bexhill Academy May 25 2021. SUS-210525-123135001

All contributions made will be gathered and will be donated for Bailey’s family.

More than £4,000 has been raised so far on a Gofundme page, which is at www.gofundme.com/f/helping-a-local-family-know-they-arent-alone.

