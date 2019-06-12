Bexhill family’s desperate plea for help finding lost puppy

A Bexhill family have issued a desperate plea for help to find their missing puppy.

Five-month-old Benito slipped his harness on Monday evening (June 10) while being walked on Barrack road, in Bexhill. He was last seen running towards St Peter’s Church.

Benito has been missing since Monday, June 10 SUS-191206-174200001

The dog’s owners say there was also a possible sighting reported in Haslam Crescent later that evening, but this may have just been a fox.

Benito is a Shiba Inu, alternatively known as a Japanese fox. He is male and not neutered.

His owners say he is a very timid dog and will not approach people, so ask that any sightings are reported to Alex Smithwick on 07837851243 or Ellie Garner on 07511613121.