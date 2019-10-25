Bexhill firm offers holidays to Thomas Cook staff

A Bexhill-based holiday parks group has invited more than 600 Thomas Cook staff and their families to enjoy a weekend by the seaside so they can say ‘a proper goodbye’.

Park Holidays UK will pick up the tab for their accommodation in fully-equipped holiday homes for up to three nights, and lay on free entertainment.

The huge reunion party will be at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft, which the group is opening up specially for the event on November 8 to 11.

Geoff Barnes, Park Holidays UK marketing director, said: “The immediacy of the announcement meant there was little time for many staff at Thomas Cooks’ Peterborough headquarters to say a final farewell.

“As members of the holiday industry ourselves, we were also deeply saddened by the news and wanted to reach out to try and soften the blow in some way. We thought the best way to help would be to open one of our most popular parks, Broadland Sands, for a long weekend and to offer free stays to staff and their partners and children.

“Within one day of making the opportunity known to Thomas Cook staff, we were delighted to have taken bookings for all of the park’s 150-plus holiday homes.

“It means we’ll be welcoming more than 600 guests in total for between two and three nights, and we hope it will create a truly memorable experience for everyone. I’m sure there will be some nostalgic moments, but overall we simply want all the Thomas Cook team, and especially the children, to share a very happy time.”

As well as the free accommodation, guests will have use of all of Broadland Sand’s leisure facilities, including a recently opened £1.6 million swimming pool complex. Charges will also be waived on some other activities, such as the climbing wall, adventure golf course and Segway Scooters.

In addition, Park Holidays UK will be laying on a full entertainments programme in the park’s clubhouse featuring professional family-friendly acts.

