Bexhill fitness studio wins ‘best new business’ award

A to Z Fitness has been recognised for the innovative exercise classes and fitness opportunities it offers.

The Sackville Road studio won More Radio’s ‘Best New Business Award’, beating off fierce competition from many other new businesses across Sussex. A to Z Fitness triumphed thanks to glowing testimonials and nominations from its clients.

One of those, Melanie Stoodley, said: “Brilliant class. Suitable for all ages and abilities as you can take it at your own pace. Very friendly and welcoming.”

A to Z Fitness offers a variety of affordable, pay-as-you-go classes or membership options to help create healthier lifestyles in a fun and supportive way.

The business is owned and run by Bianca Schoedel who is driven by the aim to ensure fitness is available to everyone regardless of their starting point, and provide an environment for people to achieve goals.

Bianca said: “I am delighted that A to Z Fitness has been recognised. My goal was to create an atmosphere where everyone felt comfortable and could work on their own personal goals. It is wonderful to have the recognition from More Radio. It is wonderful that the variety of classes we offer have been so well received.

“We will continue to grow and develop new classes so keep watching this space!”

Bianca was praised for recognising that child care is often the barrier to many people wanting to join a fitness class. To accommodate the busy parent there is a designated ‘chillax zone’ for children with games, a chalk board wall, foosball and toys – all in eye sight of where fitness classes take place. A to Z Fitness also has a designated circuit area that members can come and use at their leisure – and this has proved hugely popular with all ages.

Jackie Langley said: “As an older woman I find the gym circuit just right for me, although it certainly isn’t for just us oldies.

“Bianca is incredibly enthusiastic and welcoming and everyone is friendly.

“Bianca even has a coffee morning once a month!”

A to Z Fitness would like to thank the support of its members for such wonderful reviews and nominations. For more information, go to www.MyAtoZFitness.com or visit the Facebook page AtoZFitness.