Bexhill flat set to go up at auction

A first-floor studio flat in Bexhill is coming up for auction next month as an investment opportunity or for occupation.

Flat 4 at 32 Wilton Road is among 170 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered jointly with Brian Hazell & Partners at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, September 11 with a leasehold guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “This well-presented studio flat situated on the first floor of this four storey block is let to provide a good income, generating £5,100 per annum.

“Conveniently located close to Bexhill town centre, which offers a wide variety of local shops and amenities along with Bexhill seafront and sailing club, the flat is considered ideal for continued investment or owner-occupation.”

