Bexhill flypast of Battle of Britain Memorial Flight cancelled

A flypast of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight over Bexhill tomorrow (Friday) has been cancelled.

The iconic planes were due to grace the skies over the town on Friday, August 16 on their way to Eastbourne Airbourne.

However, bad weather has forced the cancellation of the planes’ appearance at Airbourne today (Thursday) and over Bexhill tomorrow.

The flypast was in honour of a presentation of some artwork to the RAFA Club in Bexhill, which will still take place.

The piece of multimedia art based on the Dambusters was due to be presented to the club by a man called Francis Rowe – however, he sadly passed away last month.

Instead, the art will be presented by his family and members of the Rye-based art club he was a part of.

The presentation is due to take place at 2pm, after the Friday raffle.

A spokesman for the RAFA Club said: “The club is very grateful for this generous donation which we will be honoured to display.”

