Bexhill former wash house up for auction

A historic former wash house in Bexhill’s Old Town is coming up for auction this month.

The Wash House, rear of 2 Church Street, is among 159 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The Wash House SUS-200303-112614001

It is being offered jointly with Just Property at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Friday, March 27 with a freehold guide price of £18,000 to £22,000.

James Emson, managing director, said: “This two-storey building of brick and wood construction under a slate roof is located in the Old Town of Bexhill and is considered suitable for conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“Informal advice regarding conversion of the outbuilding to an office has been received by Rother District Council and indicative plans are available from the auctioneer’s office.

“The requested proposal was for a for a two-storey office block, however the property may be suitable for a variety of other uses, subject to approval.”

The property’s ground floor has three rooms with an open plan room on the first floor.

The garden to the front has been let to the Trustees of Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society on a 99-year lease from 2009.

The third round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2020 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Friday, March 27 at 11am.

