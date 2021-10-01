Bexhill free promenade concert in pictures

The band played against a backdrop of one of the Victorian Promenade Shelters currently being restored to its former glory. Pictures by Derek Canty.
1.
The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070932001
2.
The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070922001
3.
The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070911001
4.
The Other Band playing a free concert on Bexhill seafront in aid of Warming Up The Homeless. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-210927-070850001