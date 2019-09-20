Bexhill fundraisers preparing to climb 24 peaks in 24 hours in the Lake District

A Bexhill woman is preparing to climb 24 peaks in 24 hours in the last of four challenges she’s taken on this year to raise money for a mental health charity.

Hannah Richards has already completed three gruelling physical challenges in 2019 – the Brighton Marathon, Tough Mudder Full and a London to Paris Bike Ride – to raise awareness of male suicide in memory of her brother Sam, who took his own life on his 20th birthday in August 2017.

She is also raising money for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) – a male suicide prevention charity.

This weekend, Hannah will be taking on the 24 Peak Challenge, climbing 24 peaks in the Lake District in 24 hours. She said: “The final challenge of the year is the 24 peak challenge and we have saved the best for last.

“It’s considered one of the toughest challenges in the UK and is rated extreme, which is a little scary! For this challenge we aim to conquer 24 peaks in 24 hours. We will cover 31 miles of rocky peaks. The highest peak will be Scafell Pike, which is the highest mountain in England. It stands at 978 metres above sea level. The other peaks aren’t much smaller either! The total ascent is the equivalent of trekking Mount Snowdon four times, which on average takes five to seven hours to reach the summit. So we are a bit pressed for time! I will be completing the challenge alongside my mum Julie Richards, cousin Carly Stephens and partner Bethany Dickens.

“We are all rather nervous but it’s for a fantastic charity and in memory of my wonderful brother, Sam. So if you are able to sponsor us that would be amazing!

“I would also like to thank everyone who has sponsored and supported us so far.”

To donate or to read more about the other challenges Hannah’s completed, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannahrichardscalm.