Bexhill good causes urged to apply for funding

The Co-op is urging local good causes to apply for a share of its Local Community Fund.

The Co-op, which has supported 56 Bexhill local causes over the past two years, is targeting its funding more specifically as the next Local Community Fund application period opens.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op said: “Over the past year, we’ve been talking to our members and people across the UK to find out what matters most to them, and what could be improved in their local community.

“This resulted in us developing our Community Wellbeing Index (CWI).

“The Index helped identify three key areas which make communities safer and stronger places to live and work.

“The Co-op is looking to support organisations that make a difference in their local communities by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing.”

Groups looking to deliver projects in these areas are invited to apply to be a beneficiary of the scheme.

For more information or to apply to be supported by the next round of the Co-op’s Local Community Fund, visit the website at: coop.co.uk/causes.

Deadline for applications is June 16, 2019.