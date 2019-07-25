Bexhill hotel owner says illegal parking harming his business

A guest house owner resorted to repainting the double yellow lines in his street this week as he claims illegal parking is harming his business.

Tony Cunningham, owner of the Park Lodge in Egerton Road, said he has complained to the police and council numerous times over the last few years.

He said: “Cars park on the double yellow lines both on the road and pavement outside my business. I cater for disabled and elderly people who can’t get to the hotel’s front door because of this. It’s an absolute joke and it’s affecting my business, as people have given up and driven off. I ordered yellow paint as the lines were fading away.”

A county council spokesman said: “Parking in the Rother district has not yet been decriminalised and, therefore, enforcement of parking restrictions remains the responsibility of Sussex Police.

“We are currently in the process of applying to the Department for Transport to take over enforcement powers and, if approved, expect to be able to roll out civil parking enforcement across the district next spring.

“We would discourage the public from putting their safety at risk by attempting to repaint road markings themselves, and would urge them to instead report issues to us directly at www.eastsussexhighways.com, by calling 0345 608 0193 or on Twitter @esccroads.”

Inspector Jonny Hartley, of Rother Police, said: “Maintenance of road signs and markings is the responsibility of the Highways Authority, not the police.

“As to parking enforcement in Rother, this is still a police matter, but the deployment of our resources is, necessarily, based on threat, harm and risk. While accepting the issue of parking enforcement is of considerable importance to some sections of our communities, responding to parking offences is a low priority in the context of other daily demands upon our service.

“Sussex Police will continue to respond to reports of vehicles parked in a dangerous position or where there is an obstruction of the highway.

“People are encouraged to report anti-social driving or parking via the Operation Crackdown website.”

