Bexhill Leisure Pool and gym to remain closed for rest of the week

Bexhill Lesiure Pool SUS-170202-102525001

Rother District Council confirmed the news on Tuesday morning (June 22).

The swimming pool and fitness centre, located at the Ravenside Retail Park, will be closed until further notice, the council said, with further messages expected once the extent of damage caused to the roof is known.

On Wednesday (June 23), Freedom Leisure said the pool and gym will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

This is due to flood damage and extensive electrical damage.

“We expect to be closed for the remainder of this week but will review and update on a regulat basis,” said Freedom Leisure.

“We are working with Rother District Council and our contractors to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

“Our apologies and we hope to see you back here soon.”