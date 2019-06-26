Bexhill library to close for repairs

Bexhill library is set to close for two weeks while repair work is carried out.

The Western Road facility will close from Monday (July 1) to allow work to be carried out on the lift and the floor at ground level, the county council said.

Any loans will be extended until the library reopens on Monday, July 15, and customers are being encouraged to use alternative libraries during the closure.

Nick Skelton, East Sussex County Council’s assistant director for communities, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would ask people to bear with us. The work that our contractors need to carry out on the lift and flooring can only be done so safely with the closure of the library.

“During the closure, customers can continue to access services via our eLibrary or visit nearby libraries such as Battle, Hastings and Hollington.”

The council said the closure is part of a 14-week programme of maintenance work, which we hope will be completed by mid-September, most of which will be carried out while the library remains open.