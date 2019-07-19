Bexhill Lions looking to award young people who are active in the local community

Bexhill Lions Club is seeking nominations for its Young Achiever Award, which recognises, encourages and supports young people who are actively involved in their community.

Candidates could be involved in helping young or old people, those with disabilities, those who are disadvantaged or they may be involved in projects in conservation, healthier living, crime prevention, fundraising or other voluntary initiatives. The Award is open to individuals who have reached their 15th birthday but have not reached their 19th birthday on or before 30th June 2020, and who live in Bexhill.

Lions President Andrea Etheridge said: “This award gives the youngsters the true recognition they deserve. The competition encourages young people to seek experience in community involvement and to develop new skills and provides an opportunity to broaden their awareness of the local community and the voluntary sector, recognising the value of their commitment and achievement. It provides an opportunity to highlight the charities and volunteer groups.”

“The winner will receive an award of £100 to further their chosen project and an opportunity for the winner to compete in the Lions’ Young Ambassador Competition. The winner of the South East round will receive a £500 bursary and compete in the UK Final where the winner will receive a further £1,000.

Closing date for nominations is August 30. For details and an application form contact bexhill-lions@gmail.com or call 07817 056821.

